The Casa de Campo Open will be held in Dominican Republic from September 16 to 20, 2020

One of the most important events for fans in the Caribbean does not stop before the pandemic: the 39th edition of the Casa de Campo Open will be held from September 16 to 20, 2020.

In 2019, more than 160 golfers took part in a championship with history and tradition that takes place on the best courses in the region: Teeth of the Dog, Dye Fore and The Links, all designs by the legendary Pete Dye.

“The camaraderie between all the participants makes this championship a unique event and that is why it has been on our calendar for so long. It’s our open and people experience it in a special way, ”says Manuel Relancio, Head Pro of Casa de Campo.

The Casa de Campo Open format is also particular, since the tournament is played under the modified Stableford modality, with 54 holes, and each player plays one round on each field. The prizes will be awarded to the net and gross winners of all divisions, plus the set of Senior, Super Senior, Master Senior, and Elite Senior categories.

For the reassurance of each of the visitors, Casa de Campo has made significant investments to prevent COVID-19 infections and implemented the “Casa Cares” program. The new protocol consists of specific health and wellness and safety standards that include concrete procedures to ensure that every corner of the resort is maintained with the highest standards of hygiene and precaution through the use of new disinfection methods and advanced technology in all areas.

To participate in the championship with golfers from around the world, Casa de Campo Open offers different packages and promotions starting at US $ 1779, which include:

– Accommodation in luxury rooms for 4 nights

– One golf cart per room

– Daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner

– Drinks in the hotel’s bars and restaurants ( SBG and Minitas Beach Club & Restaurant once per stay)

– Drinks in the Oasis bars and carts on the golf courses

– Welcome dinner and awards banquet

– Unlimited green fees

– Unlimited carts on the golf courses

– Tournament registration fee

– Courtesy transportation from LR, PUJ, and SDQ airports.

– Taxes and service charges