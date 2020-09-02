Ambassador of China is received by Vice President Raquel Peña at the Dominican National Palace

Zhang Run visited the House of Power after President Luis Abinader said in an interview on CNN on Tuesday night that the US is the DR’s largest trading partner.

Santo Domingo, DR

China’s ambassador, Zhang Run, said Wednesday that he appreciates the new Dominican government’s reaffirmation to develop normal diplomatic relations with China, and “that is our wish.”

Zhang Run visited the House of Power after President Luis Abinader said Tuesday night in an interview on CNN en Español with Camilo Egaña, that the United States is the largest commercial partner of the Dominican Republic.

The ambassador assured that China is a peaceful and respectful country.

“We develop normal relations with 180 countries of the world, China is a great builder of peace and the stable development of the world in the case of the Dominican Republic will not be an exception, it will be relations of mutual and fruitful respect,” he clarified.

The diplomat appreciated that Vice President Raquel Peña received it today, a meeting that he assures served to reaffirm the future of both countries.

He rectified that last year, bilateral trade between the Dominican Republic and China grew by 24 percent.

He assured that Dominican imports to China grew 154 percent in 2019.

“This year it has dropped remarkably although this grew 50 percent more than 2018 and 70 percent more than 2017 in what is the Dominican export to China, this shows the good of the establishment of diplomatic relations with China,” reaffirmed the ambassador.

Zhang said that avocado is the new product that the country is exporting to China. “I am sure it has a good future, in addition, coffee, rum and cigarettes are Dominican products and are already reaching Chinese supermarkets.”

He affirmed that last year’s trade balance between the two countries reached more than 2.5 billion dollars.

Regarding the arrival of tourists from China at this time, he said that the health situation the world is going through is an impediment to travel.

“Hopefully this situation can change as soon as possible and there can be a normal flow of people, we are going to see how the development of medicine goes,” he said.