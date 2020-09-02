Friends and companies that contributed to Abinader and Gonzalo’s campaigns in Dominican Republic

The names are on the income and expense reports of the presidential candidates presented at the JCE

In the last presidential campaign, the Modern Revolutionary (PRM) and Dominican Liberation (PLD) parties received contributions from friends and companies for a total of RD $ 1,173,864,014.70.

From the PRM sphere, friends and related parties gave RD $ 551,234,000.00 and in the PLD RD $ 622,630,014.70, according to the relations with the reports of expenses and income from March 17 to July 5 deposited by the parties in the Central Electoral Board (JCE ).

In the PRM, the greatest contributions were made by: Fernando Rodríguez RD $ 8,600,000.00; Jacinto Howley RD $ 8,500,000.00; Evelyn Beltrán with RD $ 8,300,000.00; Santiago Hazin RD $ 8,200,000.00; Juan Evangelista Javier Family RD $ 7,900,000.00; Rodolfo Paliza RD $ 7,900,000.00; Pedro Pérez RD $ 7,800,000.00; Francisco Elías RD $ 7,000,000.00 and Opinio Díaz also with RD $ 7,000,000.00.

Similarly,: Genaro Contreras RD $ 4,100,000.00; Porfirio Peralta Collado RD $ 3,400,000.00; Wilfredo Bautista García RD $ 500,000.00 and Evaristo Calderon Rambalde RD $ 6,000,000.00.

Among the companies are: El Catador with RD $ 1,000,000.00; Plaza Lama with RD $ 500,000.00; Fersan RD $ 2,000,000.00; Franto Super Mass SRL RD $ 1,000,000.00; Union of Medium and Small Industrialists (UMPIH) RD $ 2,000,000.00; Magna RD $ 1,000,000.00; Cementos Santo Domingo, with RD $ 5,000,000.00 and Celso Marranzini, with RD $ 500,000.00, among others.

Contributions to the PLD

While in the PLD: Guillermo Sención RD $ 5,000,000.00; José Luis Abraham RD $ 5,000,000.00; Teófilo Lama RD $ 2,000,000.00; Rafael Octavio Silverio Galán RD $ 5,000,000.00 and Maireni Natalio Bournigal Redondo RD $ 5,000,000.00.

In addition, the Eastern Airport Corporation RD $ 4,000,000.00; San Pedro de Macorís Electricity Company RD $ 4,000,000.02; Punta Cana Macao Energy Consortium RD $ 4,000,000.00; Sunix RD $ 3,000,000.00 and Tropigas with RD $ 2,000,000.00.

Also Universal Insurance RD $ 1,000,000.00; Domicem, SA RD $ 3,479,962.00; Rich Pasteurizer RD $ 2,000,000.00; Editora El Caribe RD $ 2,500,000.00; Editor Listín Diario RD $ 8,900,000.00; Telemicro Group RD8,300,000.00; Color Vision RD $ 8,700,000.00; Commercial radio station RD $ 8,800,000.00 and GTB Radio Broadcasters RD $ 6,800,000.00.

The presentation of expenses and income must be made in accordance with the provisions of the Regulation for the Financial Supervision and Control of Political Parties, Groups, and Movements.

El requerimiento lo hizo la JCE a través de la Secretaría General el pasado día 14 de este mes de agosto a fin de que los partidos presenten el reporte final de los ingresos y egresos que se han registrado desde el 17 de marzo hasta el jueves 3 de julio cuando finalizó la campaña.

In the last campaign Luis Abinader, from the PRM, achieved income for RD $ 733,933,944.06 and expenses for RD $ 904,607,213.93, as well as using a line of credit for RD $ 171,673,269.87.

While Gonzalo Castillo, from the PLD, had income for RD $ 700,630,014.70 and expenses for RD $ 750,615,507.02.