Covid deaths set a one-day record: 36

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic registered a new record of deaths in one day from COVID-19 on Thursday, surpassing the 30 cases reported on August 8, which remained the highest number of deaths since the start of the pandemic.

With 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, the list adds 1,801 deceased people, according to the daily balance of the Ministry of Public Health that places the fatality rate at 1.86%.

In addition, 1,002 new cases were reported, for a cumulative of 96,629 infected. Since last August 19, the daily number of new positives did not exceed a thousand cases.