COVID-19 takes center stage in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- In an attempt to seek solutions to the economic and health crisis unleashed by COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic and with broad social support, President Luis Abinader, begins this Thursday with political actors, a dialogue with national leadership.

The agenda begins at 9:00 in the morning at the Alianza País party offices, where Abinader will meet with the president of that party and former presidential candidate Guillermo Moreno.

For 11:00 am, it will be the turn of the ex-president and president of the People’s Force, Leonel Fernández, with whom he will hold a meeting at the headquarters of the Global Democracy and Development Foundation (Funglode).

At 5:00 in the afternoon, the appointment of the Head of State will be with the president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Juan Temístocles Montás, at the Office of the Political Committee.