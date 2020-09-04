US envoy, Dominican AG talk fight against crime

Santo Domingo.- Attorney General Miriam Germán Brito, on Fri. held a virtual meeting with US Ambassador, Robin Bernstein, in which they reaffirmed the commitment to cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime.

Germán and Bernstein expressed interest in strengthening cooperation agreements to deepen the technical training of Dominican prosecutors in the area of ​​criminal investigation.

Both officials stressed that the Dominican Republic and the United States will keep institutional channels open to coordinate joint actions that contribute to combat international crime, such as drug trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking and smuggling, and corruption.