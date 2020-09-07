Chu Vásquez responds to the PLD: The people of the Dominican Republic have the right to know what we found

The Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús Vásquez (Chu), said that the Government should account for what is found in the past administration, in response to the call made by the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) to stop an alleged smear campaign against former officials of the Danilo Medina government.

Vásquez assured that the Dominican people must be informed, and it would be irresponsible for the country not to know everything that happened during the past administration.

Regarding the PLD’s call for cases of irregularities with evidence to be brought to justice, Vásquez said that there is no need to despair and that there will be time for that.

On her side, the General Director of Government Ethics and Integrity (DGEIG), Milagros Ortiz Bosch, indicated that “the experience is that they did not act and lost power.”