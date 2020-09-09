Abinader signs extradition of major capo

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Tue. signed the extradition to the United States of Yamil Abreu Navarro, former city manager of Las Lagunas, Azua province (south), and leader of the ruling PRM party, who is accused of drug trafficking.

Decree 414-20 signed on August 28: “The delivery in extradition to the United States of America of the Dominican citizen Yamil Abreu Navarro is ordered, on the grounds of the charge that is imputed to him in the indictment no. CR 20 0007, dated January 9, 2020 of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.”

On August 12 Abreu accepted his extradition to the United States to face the charges after US authorities requested the extradition of Abreu, for “association with international criminals, distribution and possession of heroin with the intention of distributing it.”