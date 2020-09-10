Firings in the Foreign Ministry stoke a hornet’s nest

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader’s dismissals in the Foreign Ministry have stoked a hornet’s nest

The cancellations made by the President have also generated unrest in various sectors of the country.

Critique in that regard have not ceased since the head of state fired 20 ambassadors abroad while the Public Administration Ministry has yet to integrate 57 people registered as career diplomats.

The 31 public servants terminated on Tuesday were dismissed last February by then-president Danilo Medina, later reinstated this year by the same president in March.

Those members of the foreign service who were dismissed from their functions by Abinader on Tuesday went through a process of two dismissals and one reinstatement this year.