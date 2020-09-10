Top deputy shows US envoy the lower Chamber’s agenda

Santo Domingo.- Chamber of Deputies President, Alfredo Pacheco, on Thursday held a virtual meeting with United States Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Robin Bernstein, to discuss issues concerning the lower Chamber’s agenda and the priorities of the new administration.

Pacheco told the diplomat that his mandate will be based on transparency, on expediting projects pending sanction and those related to the supervision of the other powers of government.

“Our priority is to energize this power of the State, by virtue of the fact that there are many initiatives that were stopped, both due to the electoral process and the pandemic,” he said.