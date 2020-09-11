Abinader launches prison reform, taps expert

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, on Thursday launched the Penitentiary Reform within the framework of citizen security, which seeks to improve the functioning of that sector and dignify the lives of inmates.

He appointed Roberto Santana as honorary advisor on citizen security and prison reform, based on his almost two decades of experience.

Among the objectives of the Plan, according to Abinader, are reduced criminality, respect for the dignity of people, the reincorporation of the detainees into society once they have served their sentence, and the protection of the victims and their communities.

Abinader said that prison policy cannot be an ‘ignored element,” apart from a comprehensive security policy.