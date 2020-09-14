Dominican Republic curfew stays put until Sept. 27

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Plutarco Arias, on Sun. asked the population to stay in their homes and respect the curfew, a measure that will remain unchanged.

Arias said the level of quarantine established in the country to stop coronavirus contagion will not be increased or decreased either.

Over the weekend social networks were abuzz with citizens demanding the end of circulation restrictions, which varies by province.

On September 1, President Luis Abinader extended the curfew for 25 more days, which ends on the 27th of this month.