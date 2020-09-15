All eyes on Dominican leader’s financial statement

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s President is compelled to file his financial statement in the Chamber Accounts today Tuesday to abide by the law and set an example to all government officials.

Luis Abinader warned on March 27, when he issued a memo reminding all public officials of their obligation to comply with ethical behavior, that whoever fails to file their declaration by September 15, would be suspended from public service under penalty of being fired if they haven’t done so three weeks after that date.

“You know that the affidavit of assets must be delivered on September 15. We hope that all our officials will do it on that date but if any official does not do so, they will be suspended until they deliver the affidavit of assets,” Abinader warned.