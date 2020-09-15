Rudy Giuliani’s anticrime plan fizzles in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- During the electoral campaign for the 2016-2020 term, former mayor of New York and advisor and lawyer to Donald Trump, Rudolph Giuliani, prepared a diagnosis on the situation of insecurity in the Dominican Republic and the state of the National Police.

At the time, Abinader’s team was forced to respond to complaints from opponents that hiring Giuliani as a security adviser was a political strategy to bring the then candidate closer to the upper echelons of US politics.

In the presidential campaign for the 2020-2024 period, in July 2019, Giuliani returned to the country to follow up on the proposed comprehensive security plan, under the premise that if applied “crime would begin by being 50% controlled.”

However, local media report that today already marks 30 days since Abinader took office, has appointed a new Police chief, and the Giuliani plan to attack crime has yet to be announced.