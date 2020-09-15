Starting in October Public Health will start the vaccination day against influenza in Dominican Republic

The idea of ​​these vaccination days is to prevent confusion of this disease with the COVID-19 coronavirus in hospitals

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Public Health, Plutarco Arias, reported this Tuesday that as of October, several vaccination centers against influenza will be enabled throughout the country.

According to Arias, the idea of ​​these vaccination days is to prevent confusion of this disease with the coronavirus (Covid-19) in hospitals.

“Mainly the idea is that we vaccinate mainly children and the elderly and thus avoid confusion in hospitals between influenza and Covid-19,” said Arias during a press conference held at the Ministry of Defense on the progress made against the pandemic with the application of the National Emergency Plan.

The minister guaranteed that a “reliable and safe” vaccine will immediately arrive, the entire Dominican population will have access to it.