Abinader to address Dominican Republic today

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader Corona, will speak to the country today Wednesday, according to local media.

The speech of the president will be aired by radio, television and digital media, starting 8pm.

So far, the issues that Abinader will address are unknown.

During his inauguration speech on August 16, Abinader promised that during his administration he will maintain “systematic communication” and “accountability” with the population.

It would be the first time that the president will address the country, after he took office on August 16.