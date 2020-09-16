Former Dominican President Danilo Medina declares assets of 25 million pesos
Former president of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina
Former President Danilo Medina presented an affidavit of assets and assets for RD $ 25 million (US $431,000), just over three million to what was reported in 2016.
The ex-president reported RD $ 25,852,949.31, while in 2016 he declared RD $ 22,555,429.31, which means an increase in his assets in four years of RD $ 3,297,520.
In Medina’s statement, he indicates an apartment for RD $ 12 million and a house for RD $ 4.0 million.
Also declared was a 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser VX.R SUV valued at RD $ 3,850.
In 2016, it declared home furnishings for RD $ 3 million and works of art for RD $ 750 thousand, while by 2020, both categories increased to RD $ 4 million and RD $ 1,500, respectively.
Regarding his assets, Danilo said he only had a current account in a bank, having RD $ 305,429.31 in 2016 and RD $ 502,949.31 in 2020.