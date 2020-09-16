The President’s US$71.2M makes him the richest official

Santo Domingo.- As the Accounts Chamber deadline issued Tuesday approaches, about 1,500 public officials have filed their financial statement, a process that has uncovered the richest men and women in the Government of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

President Luis Abinader declared assets of RD$4.2 billion (US$71.2 million) which so far makes him the richest among officials.

The head of state authorized that during his term in office all his assets be transferred and controlled by a Trust. His estate includes the inheritance of the assets of his father, José Rafael Abinader, who died last year.

The Abinader family owns a cement plant, tourism companies, a university, pre-university and specialized teaching centers, among other types of businesses, and has investments in Panama and the Virgin Islands.