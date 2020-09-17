Commandos raid the country’s most notorious prison

Santo Domingo.- A team of over 1,000 police and military commandos on Wed. took control of the La Victoria Penitentiary, to put an end to irregularities that have disrupted operations and security in the country’s most notorious prison.

The action was carried out soon after the warden of that prison was fired together with his staff and the police corrections officers.

Prisons director Roberto Hernández Basilio, accompanied by members of the special units of the New Penitentiary Model took control of the prison to guarantee the safety of the inmates.

The measure come in the wake of overcrowding scandals, drugs, crimes planned within the lockup and frequent brawls.