New President signals prosecution of gov. corruption

Santo Domingo.- One month into his administration, President Luis Abinader has adopted measures and sent signals that prosecution of gov. corruption is being pursued in search of putting an end to impunity, and political actors which support those actions.

In the hope that words will turn to deeds, sectors maintain that they are following up on the initiatives adopted by the government, which include the appointment of an attorney general labeled as independent.

For Servio Tulio Castaños Guzmán, executive vice president of the Institutionalism and Justice Foundation (Finjus), the conditions are being created that would make this desire possible for the Dominican people.

Among the measures that have been adopted, he cited the strengthening of the Justice Ministry, the Penitentiary System, policies to reinforce transparency and public ethics.

“All these initiatives are signs of the manifestation of a political will that could be the key element to banish the corruption and impunity that have prevailed.”