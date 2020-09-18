Officials are barred from being Gov. suppliers

Santo Domingo.- The newly appointed officials who are within the prohibition to bid or contract with the State were urged Thursday to suspend their State Provider Registry (RPE).

If this is not done by September 30, the Directorate of Public Procurement (DGCP) will do so directly.

In a press release, DGCP director, Carlos Pimentel, and deputy directors Crystal Fiallo and Ruth Henríquez, reported that they disabled their RPE, and urged the other officials who have not yet done so to send a communication requesting that suspension.