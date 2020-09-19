Sahara dust and air mass limit rainfall over Dominican Republic

A dry air mass and Saharan dust will limit the rains today. Showers will only occur in towns in the southeast, southwest, and on the central mountain range.

Temperatures will remain hot in much of the Dominican Republic.

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) monitors the newly formed tropical storm Wilfred, which last night was 1015 kilometers west/southwest of the island of Cape Verde, with maximum sustained winds of 65kph, moving west/northwest at 28 kilometers per hour.

Onamet also reported that Hurricane Teddy was 850 km away. Teddy’s current position is east/northeast of the Lesser Antilles arc, maximum winds 215 kph, moving northwest at 19 kph. The office also watches over tropical depression 22 located 400 km away. TD-22 is east/northeast of Támpico in Mexico, with sustained winds of 55 kph and moving north/northwest at 9 kph. Observe three areas of showers and thunderstorms west of the coast of Portugal.