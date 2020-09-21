Dominican Air Force has its first woman squadron leader

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s Air Force (FARD) on Sun. announced the first woman in the country’s aeronautical history to command a flight operations squadron: Lt. Col. Lee Geady Mateo Ramírez commands the Air Transport Squadron of the FARD.

Mateo Ramírez, born Las Matas de Farfán township (west), was inspired to join the Air Force by her high school classmates. “I had a very beautiful and disciplined childhood, but with a lot of love,” she said.

She said that being the commander of a flight unit is a dream and a goal for every military pilot, which, she affirmed, came true thanks to God and the trust of Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Leonel Amílcar Muñoz.