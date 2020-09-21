Dominican Republic linked to US$2.0B global corruption scandal

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic appears in a group of countries in which suspicious activities were registered, between 1999 and 2017, amounting to more than US$2.0 billion for the financing of corruption and organized crime.

A 16-month investigation, by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), BuzzFeed News and some 400 journalists from 88 countries in 110 media outlets, including the El Informe con Alicia Ortega team, reveals confidential bank reports sent to FinCEN, Unit of the Financial Intelligence Department of the United States Treasury, created to follow the paper trail of money laundering and terrorist financing.

The journalistic collaboration called FinCEN Files or FinCEN Archives, gives a generalized view of the flow of money that would have served to finance corruption and crime worldwide, reports in which the Dominican Republic also appears.