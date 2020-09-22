Ethics chief warns against false financial statements

Santo Domingo .– A few hours after the Attorney General’s Office announced that the financial statements of the new and outgoing officials will be reviewed, Ethics Director, Milagros Ortiz Bosch, on Monday warned about the penalties.

“Law 311-14, creates in the Chamber of Accounts a special body to monitor the statements and as I said from day one, they are not papers to file but instances to investigate,” said the official.

On the falsification of asset data, the official noted that the legislation establishes “very strong penalties and others not so strong.”

Law 311-14: The public servant who omits to present their statement of assets or fails to report any property will incur serious or third degree offenses, as the case may be, provided for in Law No. 41-08 of Public Function. A third degree offense entails the dismissal of the official.