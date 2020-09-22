Probe targets Dominican Republic construction mogul

Santo Domingo.- The construction firm Ingeniería Estrella, owned by Manuel Estrella, on Mon. defended the US$1.1 million transaction with the Nashville Financial company to pay for services provided in studies and designs at the time of construction of the Corredor Duarte I road works.

Estrella responded to an investigation by the journalist Alicia Ortega, where she showed that the construction company consortium with Odebrecht made a “suspicious” payment on December 1, 2011 to Nashville Financial, of Panamanian origin, which currently has suspended status for being one of the companies linked in corruption cases with the Brazilian construction company.

The Fincen files is the leak of thousands of documents that expose how the big banks facilitated criminal and fraudulent transactions worldwide.

In the 16-month investigation participated the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, BuzzFeed News and some 400 journalists from 88 countries, including the Report with Alicia Ortega, which airs on Colorvision.