Tourism areas account for only 0.8% of Covid cases

Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry issued its first epidemiological bulletin on COVID-19 in tourism centers on Monday, which reveals that lash week those areas were 0.8% of all infections nationwide.

According to the bulletin, this shows a much lower level of risk in these locations.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths were detected, which occurred in the Sosúa-Cabarete area. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had 227 deaths, while Las Terrenas had only three cases.

The area and their surroundings have public and private centers authorized to treat COVID-19 patients, and the occupancy rate of both ICUs, beds and ventilators is below 45%, a figure that has been decreasing in recent weeks.