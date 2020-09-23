AES Dominicana reports progress of scheduled maintenance

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- AES Dominicana reported today that at the beginning of October, the scheduled maintenance of the AES Andrés plant culminates, which will increase the current operation from 150 megawatts to 300 MW, which will re-enter the Interconnected Electric System (SENI).

Meanwhile, this weekend is scheduled to increase the Los Mina park generation from 145 megawatts to 310 megawatts, complete the combined cycle, and which had been in “urgent” maintenance, in compliance with the recommendations of the manufacturers.

The company recalled that despite the significant maintenance process for AES Andrés, announced on September 1, the plant has been partially operating with more than 150 MW.

It also announced that Itabo I and Itabo II are online with 126 and 127 MW each for 253 MW between the two units.

AES Dominicana’s generation parks contribute 850 MW to the country, on average (around 35% of the total demand), and maintenance and repairs, in the final phase, have implied 18% less availability.

“We reiterate our commitment to support the National Electric System by providing reliability in our operations for the benefit of the country,” the company said in a statement.

About Grupo AES

AES Dominicana is a great promoter of innovation in the Dominican electrical industry, a sector in which it has introduced transformative changes in the last 22 years, such as the construction of the first natural gas reception terminal in the country, a storage tank with capacity for 160,000 cubic meters; the first energy storage systems and the first deep-draft port for the reception of bulk products.