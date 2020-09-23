Dominican Republic to ease curfew

Santo Domingo– . The Health Cabinet on Tuesday said there is currently a willingness to make some changes to sanitary restrictions.

It said the curfew will be in effect from Monday to Friday 9pm to 5am and Saturdays and Sundays from 7pm to 5am and will take effect from next Monday, September 28, once President Luis Abinader signs the decree.

However, the Health Cabinet warned that if the population does not respect social distancing measures and the situation worsens, it will roll back the measure.