Downpours throughout country; coming storms

Moderate downpours will occur at times with thunderstorms and isolated gusts of wind towards the northeast, southeast, northwest, border area, and the Central Mountain Range due to the effects of a trough.

Temperatures will remain high in much of the country, with the maximum ranging between 31ºC and 33ºC and the minimum between 23ºC and 25 degrees Celsius.

Strong waves will be registered on the Atlantic coast, so operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels are recommended to stay in port. Bathers should use the beaches with caution. Tropical Storm Paulette was 630 kilometers east/southeast of the Azores Islands.