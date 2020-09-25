Dominican Republic Gov. corruption on notice

Santo Domingo.- If the ghosts of corruption and impunity roamed the country unhindered, their beneficiaries living through the theft of public property, their times of brilliance and ridicule are seriously threatened by the audacity of two women who, from the Justice Ministry, are ready to prosecute and send corrupt officials to prison.

There will be no cheating or privilege and whoever has committed corruption will now be held accountable, Attorney General, Miriam Germán, has warned. “No one will be exempt.” She said, and even includes former presidents, who can be brought to justice if there is any indication to the contrary.

Anticorruption prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso, had the most emphatic and forceful tone about this determination: “We go with everything and for everyone”