‘Odebrecht 2.0’ investigation has begun

Santo Domingo.- When it was thought that all the resources for the accusation of the bribes of the Odebrecht case had been exhausted, the Attorney General’s Office revealed that a second part of the investigation has begun dubbed Odebrecht 2.0.

With the new investigative proceedings initiated and within the framework of the procedural possibilities, the prosecutors propose to “investigate what has to be investigated,” without ruling out any effort to obtain information that contributes to strengthening or providing feedback on the process, which is in the courts.

Within the proceedings, they do not rule out traveling to Brazil to get new information that they can introduce.

The revelations were made by prosecutors Yeni Berenice Reynoso, and Wilson Camacho, interviewed on CDN television.