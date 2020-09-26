EDE Este extends office hours and commercial agencies

Hand in hand with the extension of the new curfew, the Eastern electricity distribution company has chosen to extend its hours at its branches, depending on the location, while reminding users of the different virtual channels for making payments and other transactions.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- The Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Este (EDE Este) reported that as of Monday, September 28, it had extended the working hours of its commercial offices to facilitate its clients the realization of their commercial transactions.

The Strategic Communication Management explained its main commercial offices would work from Monday to Friday from 8:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon, and on Saturdays from 8:00 in the morning to noon.

Megacentro, Jumbo San Isidro, and Jumbo San Pedro will be open from Monday to Friday from 8:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon, and on Saturdays from 8:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the afternoon.

EDE Este explained that its commercial offices located in Sambil and La Sirena, in Multiplaza Higüey, will work from Monday to Friday from 9:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon, and on Saturdays from 9:00 in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon.

He added that his commercial office in La Sirena, Multiplaza La Romana, will work from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the afternoon.

EDE Este urged its customers and users to continue using its virtual channels, such as the Call Center, the Virtual Office, the Mi Edeeste mobile APP, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp using the number 829 637 1099, for payments, service requests, and reports of breakdowns, for your ease and maintaining social and physical distancing.

He recalled that also for payments in cash and with cards, they could use the physical and virtual platforms of the affiliated banks and the authorized points, located in pharmacies and other businesses.

He affirmed that his office located in Independencia corner Las Carreras, Ciudad Nueva, works as a cash register to facilitate payment to his clients.