Onamet forecasts local rains towards the Southeast and the Central Mountain Range

SANTO DOMINGO.-The National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) reported that in the morning hours, the sky remains fair with scattered cloudiness and little rainfall.

Onamet indicates that, as a result of the dragging cloudiness generated by the east/northeast wind and the instability provided by a trough to the northeast of the Dominican territory, there will be some afternoon downpours with thunderstorms and gusts of wind at times towards the southeast region, the Central mountain range, and Greater Santo Domingo.

By tomorrow, Sunday, an air mass with lower moisture content will be entering Dominican territory, generating fair weather conditions over most national geography. However, some local showers could develop with isolated thunderstorms towards the Central mountain range and areas from the Haitises National Park.

ONAMET reports that maritime conditions on the Atlantic coast have returned to normal. Therefore, operators of fragile and small vessels can carry out their operations without any restrictions.