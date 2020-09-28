Dominican Gov. eases nationwide curfew

Mon. to Fri., 9pm to 5am; Sat. and Sun, 7pm to 5am

Santo Domingo.- The Executive Branch o Mon. issued the anticipated decree that modifies the curfew in force since last July 20, so that as of today, September 28, will have new schedules.

It also ratifies “the mandatory use of masks in public places and in private places as an essential measure to control the spread of COVID-19.”

The new provision establishes that the nationwide curfew will be from Monday to Friday, from 9pm to 5am; Saturdays and Sundays, 7pm to 5am, according to a statement by the Presidency’s Press and Information Office.

The presidential measure comes into effect Monday, September 28, until next October 17.