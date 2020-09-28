Foreign Ministry fires 781, cuts US$45.7M of Gov. fat yearly

Santo Domingo. -The Foreign Ministry on Mon. said it laid off 781 people in various embassies and consulates, most of whom did not fulfill their functions or didn’t have the required profile.

It said the measure saves the Gov. RD$222.7 million monthly and RD$2.7 billion (US$45.7 million) yearly.

The Foreign Ministry: “with the issuance of these presidential decrees, a historic process begins to materialize the Foreign Policy proposal, of this new administration, in which seeks that the Dominican Republic can count on a professional foreign service, duly trained and continuously updated, motivated and disciplined.”