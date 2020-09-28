Officials must submit their financial statement today

Santo Domingo.- Government Ethics Director Milagros Ortiz Bosch, on Sun. recalled that today, Monday, expires the extension granted by the Accounts Chamber to comply with Law 311-14 that obliges public officials to submit their financial statement.

The official said that article 2 of the Law orders public servants to present their sworn declaration of assets within 30 days, from their swearing in, which is the same period that those who leave the public administration must comply.

“We recall this commitment to respect the law of the congressmen who began their functions on August 16 and who by availing themselves of this extension have until September 28 to present their sworn statement,” said Ortiz.