Gov. watchdog takes 4 cases to the Special Prosecutor

Santo Domingo.- Public Procurement director, Carlos Pimentel, announced Tue. that they will submit four cases related to social programs before the Attorney General’s Office, considering that they have criminal evidence.

However, the official refused to cite the cases, which in his opinion are in the final phase and which have merit to be taken to the Special Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca).

Pimentel, interviewed on Colorvision by Ricardo Nieves and Rosa Encarnación, said the cases involve social assistance agencies which had a structure and operations, “to syphon off contracting.”