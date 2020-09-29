Prosecutor to dust off 326 corruption cases in a 17-year sleep

Santo Domingo.- The new Justice Ministry, invested with total independence, obedient only to the law and the Constitution, yesterday highlighted its determination with 326 files of corruption in a “dormant” state for 17 years, making it clear that all steps will be taken to establish responsibilities and penalties.

With that commitment Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca), Wilson Camacho, on Mon. said those files will be dusted off “to clean up facts that have brought shame to the country here and abroad.”

Beyond the volume of pages with files, many with a bulk of cases of corruption, the determination of the authorities opens new chapters in which they intend to record a different story, to clean up their mission, something that Camacho guaranteed when he said “everything will be investigated.”