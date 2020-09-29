Scofflaws reign: 3,200 officials snub financial statement

Santo Domingo.- A total of 3,200 incoming and outgoing officials failed to deliver their financial statements, after the Accounts Chamber’s 13-day deadline expired midnight Tue., while 3,995 complied on time.

Chamber president Hugo Álvarez Pérez, said 1,700 of the officials belong to the incoming administration and the remaining 1,500 correspond to legislators, mayors, municipal directors and council members.

Álvarez noted that the Accounts Chamber is preparing the list with the names of the officials who did not comply with Law 311-14 on the financial statement, to submit them to the Ethics Directorate.