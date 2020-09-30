Attention! The Santo Domingo Cable Car is out of service

The Office for the Reordering of Transportation reported today that the Santo Domingo Cable Car is out of service.

According to the notice that Opret posted on its social networks, the temporary departure of this means of transport is due to electric storms in the area where the system operates.

In the statement, the institution adds that as soon as the weather conditions normalize, the service will be resumed.

In addition, Opret apologized to the users of the Cable Car for the inconvenience caused.