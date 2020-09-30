Cardi B offers a reward in vicious acid attack

Santo Domingo.- Dominican-American rapper Cardi B is offering a US$10,000 reward to anyone with information about those responsible for throwing “devil’s acid” in the face of Yocairi Amarante Rodríguez.

“Dear people of the Dominican Republic, I am going to tell my father to contact me with the prosecutor’s office or with anyone in the Dominican Republic,” she said in an Instagram video, where she presented a doll dressed as a nurse.

Cardi B condemned the attack and said those responsible must pay to justice.