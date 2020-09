Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours new COVID-19 infections reached 309, bringing the total in the Dominican Republic to 112,209.

Health authorities reported 4 new deaths, for a total 2,105 from complications of the disease, which places the fatality rate at 1.88%.

Of the total of positive cases, there are 22,475 active, corresponding to 20.02% and 87,629 patients have recovered, or 78.09%.