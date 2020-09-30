Dominican Republic averts tragic COVI death projections

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic managed to avert the tragic projections of an increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19 and remains at less than half of those estimates.

In mid-July, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimated that, by November 1, the number of deaths from COVID-19 would reach 6,000 people.

On Tuesday, however the projection models made by the independent body of the University of Washington sets the figure at 2,329 for the same date.

According to the new estimate, in October and the two days remaining to September there will be some 228 deaths in the country, starting from the 2,101 total reported by the Ministry of Health in its epidemiological bulletin on Tuesday.

The IHME makes its projections based on three scenarios with the current figures of each country, with the relaxation of health measures and social distancing to control the spread of the coronavirus and with which governments achieve the universal use of masks in the population.