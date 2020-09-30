Dominican Republic leader faces corruption litmus test

Santo Domingo.- Since he assumed the administration on August 16, President Luis Abinader has been forceful in his position to punish corruption, which pushed his predecessor from power and on which the president heralds change.

And so far he has led by example: a Public Health official who was allegedly charging for designations was fired and faces a Government Ethics investigation.

Another challenge the head of state faces is the possible suspension of 1,700 officials under his orders who failed to submit their financial statements at the Accounts Chamber, despite the 13-day extension which expired Monday midnight.