Trial on Odebrecht US$94.0M graft case resumed Wed.

Santo Domingo.- A National District panel court on Wed. morning resumed the trial against the six accused of taking US$94.0 million in bribes from the construction company Odebrecht in exchange for State contracts.

Some defense attorneys have expressed concerns that the Attorney General’s Office hasn’t notified them about the challenge filed against the prosecutors who litigate the case.

They said that since a decision had not been made on the matter, the process couldn’t resume today.

Yesterday afternoon the Justice Ministry accepted the self-recusal from the Odebrecht case presented by Attorney General Miriam Germán, who’ll be replaced by Deputy Attorney General and Anticorruption Prosecutor Rodolfo Espiñeira.