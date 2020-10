Santo Domingo.- Seven months after Dominican Republic’s first COVID-19 case, the number of infections rose to 112,728, while the authorities report 2,108 total deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 519 new cases and 3 deaths were registered, according to the Health Ministry’s bulletin on Thursday.

Of the total positive cases, 22,415 are active, corresponding to 19.88% and 88,205 patients have recovered, or 78.24%