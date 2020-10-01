Dominican Gov. pledges help for Venezuelan immigrants

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Thur. said the government seeks a humanitarian solution to the situation of Venezuelan immigrants in the nation, noting the South American nation’s support for his country in the struggle for democracy.

“The Dominican Republic owes a lot to Venezuela because Venezuela received us at a time when we had 150,000 Dominicans working there,” he said.

“We are looking for a humanitarian solution to this issue, in addition, we owe a lot to Venezuela, in very difficult moments it received us … Therefore, we are very grateful to the Venezuelan people and we will act accordingly,” the president told Diario Libre.

He added that the National Migration Council was activated to deal with issues related to migrants.