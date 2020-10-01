Dominican Republic leader shows anticorruption claws

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Wed. went from warning to action by ordering the suspension without pay of eight officials who failed to comply with the law on submitting their financial statement on the established date.

The unprecedented measure is provisional until those public servants comply with Law 311-14 and present their declarations of assets.

The servers were suspended officials work in the ministries of Agriculture, Foreign Relations, the Presidency, the National Institute of Student Welfare (Inabie), the Directorate of Agricultural Risks and the National Agricultural and Forestry Research Council.