Dominican Republic excluded from immigrant visa program

Santo Domingo.- The United States government has launched a new program that will provide 55,000 permanent residences to foreigners in 2022.

However, countries including the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia and others have been excluded from the program.

There is a limited period of time during which aspirants can register for the Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) Program, during each fiscal year.

According to a tweet from the Office of Consular Affairs of the US Department of State, the entity in charge of the process, they will be receiving applications from October 7 to November 10 this year.